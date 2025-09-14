Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK is Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s 6th Largest Position

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 4.5% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $17,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VBK opened at $298.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $286.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.10. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.77 and a 12-month high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

