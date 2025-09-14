Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Acquires 2,058 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the quarter. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF comprises about 2.5% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $7,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBIT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,831,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,239,000 after buying an additional 13,731,993 shares during the period. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,168,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,215,000. Allen Operations LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,372,000. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,004,000.

IBIT stock opened at $66.38 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $69.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.02.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

