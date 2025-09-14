TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Shares Down 20% – What’s Next?

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 202,242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 105,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

TRU Precious Metals Stock Down 20.0%

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02.

About TRU Precious Metals

TRU Precious Metals Corp. engages in mineral exploration and development activities in Canada. It is exploring for gold and copper in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project located in Central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.

