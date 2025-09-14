Osprey Private Wealth LLC Sells 430 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Osprey Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Osprey Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the second quarter. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd now owns 67,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,332,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 10,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% in the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,604,000. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 223,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,933,000 after acquiring an additional 45,297 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $688.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $580.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $810.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Argus cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $817.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $560.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $564.61 and its 200-day moving average is $578.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.60. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $476.49 and a 52 week high of $1,170.58.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 8.87%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

