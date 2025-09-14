Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys 4,204 Shares of Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 18.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,817 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 127.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,480,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,517 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,748,000 after acquiring an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,851,000 after acquiring an additional 76,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,534,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,585,000 after acquiring an additional 17,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $138,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,022. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $182.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.28.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 2.4%

Constellation Brands stock opened at $139.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Constellation Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $139.45 and a 52 week high of $261.06. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.11.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -170.71%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

