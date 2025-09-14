Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc Acquires 1,003 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 14.8% of Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $150,448,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,063,000 after acquiring an additional 79,700 shares during the period. Sentinus LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 382.3% in the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after acquiring an additional 37,843 shares during the period. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $324.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $313.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.73. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $325.20.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

