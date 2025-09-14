Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 420.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $157.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $271.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.80.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

