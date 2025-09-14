Morgan Stanley $MS Shares Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 426.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 118,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after purchasing an additional 96,347 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 25,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $3,576,759.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 128,662 shares in the company, valued at $17,988,234.22. This represents a 16.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael A. Pizzi sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $2,531,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 136,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,181,552.34. The trade was a 11.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,149 shares of company stock worth $20,841,628 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MS. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS opened at $156.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $249.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $94.33 and a 12 month high of $157.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 13.06%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.30%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.