Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT Shares Bought by Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc

Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF comprises about 5.7% of Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $8,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,458,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,041,000 after buying an additional 11,776,165 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 4,231,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,742 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,245,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,609 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,755,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1,734.9% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,075,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,784 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $60.24 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $60.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.33.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

