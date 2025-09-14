Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc Takes $200,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EnRich Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 24.7%

BATS IEFA opened at $86.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.59 and a 200-day moving average of $80.74. The firm has a market cap of $148.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $87.36.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

