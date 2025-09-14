Veery Capital LLC Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Veery Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Veery Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Afbi LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,494,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,704,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,389 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 101.5% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,789,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,685,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,545 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $604.44 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $605.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $585.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $546.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

