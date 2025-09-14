Fractal Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Energy Transfer LP $ET

Fractal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,018,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,238 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer accounts for about 13.0% of Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $90,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 5.1% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 11,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 1.5% during the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 46,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 58,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $23,436,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 69,178,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,938,360.72. This represents a 1.99% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.54.

NYSE:ET opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.65.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $19.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.07 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.33%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

