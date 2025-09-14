Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV is Veery Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Veery Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,103,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,012 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 10.5% of Veery Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $30,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 488,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,505,000 after purchasing an additional 111,536 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $29.16.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

