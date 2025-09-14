Vanguard Core Bond ETF $VCRB Shares Acquired by Kings Path Partners LLC

Kings Path Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 116.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,816 shares during the period. Vanguard Core Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Kings Path Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kings Path Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF were worth $4,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VCRB. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 113,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 11,264 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,620,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 119,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 20,353 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCRB opened at $78.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.86. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.82 and a 1 year high of $79.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.2929 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

