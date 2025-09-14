Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $3.69 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Value Partners Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 8.0% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $545.26 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $427.14 and a 52-week high of $579.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $542.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $515.09.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $632.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.69.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

