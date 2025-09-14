Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP Holdings Cut by Kings Path Partners LLC

Kings Path Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 67.8% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.0%
VTIP opened at $50.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average is $49.99. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $48.28 and a twelve month high of $50.78.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
