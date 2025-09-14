Greenfield Savings Bank Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Greenfield Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,433 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,143,835 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,779,895,000 after acquiring an additional 171,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,530,611 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,504,685,000 after purchasing an additional 821,293 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,468,383 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,097,289,000 after purchasing an additional 126,688 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,341,695 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,375,345,000 after buying an additional 600,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Adobe by 24.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,848,521 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,782,642,000 after buying an additional 961,895 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of ADBE opened at $349.36 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.04 and a twelve month high of $557.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 56.30% and a net margin of 30.01%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Phillip Securities raised Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Redburn Partners set a $280.00 price target on Adobe in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.63.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

