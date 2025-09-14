Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,171 Shares of Enbridge Inc $ENB

Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,171 shares during the period. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,187,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,124,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,879 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.5% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 75,439,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,338,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,580 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 39,265,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,737,602,000 after acquiring an additional 513,058 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 137.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,907,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,458,128,000 after acquiring an additional 19,074,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,880,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $800,507,000 after acquiring an additional 319,435 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:ENB opened at $49.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.38. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $39.73 and a 1 year high of $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.11%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.6839 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 134.98%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

