QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Shares Sold by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,137 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 16,835 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $16,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 2,012 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 13,397 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 10,681 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Arete upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $161.83 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $182.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $174.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.03.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $37,372.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 677 shares in the company, valued at $107,209.72. This represents a 25.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $522,814.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,254,635.64. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,054 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

