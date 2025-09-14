Bangor Savings Bank Boosts Stake in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 118.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 136,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,117,000 after purchasing an additional 74,245 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Paychex by 32.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,404,000 after acquiring an additional 29,320 shares in the last quarter. MWA Asset Management grew its position in Paychex by 6.5% in the first quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 4,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Paychex by 15.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 7.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $1,755,550.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,669.60. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $14,157,849.42. Following the sale, the chairman owned 446,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,878,940.89. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex stock opened at $135.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.83 and a twelve month high of $161.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 29.75%.The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. Paychex’s payout ratio is 94.53%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Paychex from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on Paychex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays set a $155.00 target price on Paychex and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Paychex from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $149.70.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

