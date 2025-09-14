Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF $NEAR

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 725.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000.

BATS:NEAR opened at $51.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.87. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $51.40.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

