Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM Shares Bought by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,205 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $5,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFEM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,207,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,103 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,583,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,141,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,478 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,327,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,627,000 after acquiring an additional 761,829 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,359,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,264,000 after acquiring an additional 667,645 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFEM stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $32.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.