Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 16,497 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 143.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,497 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Enclave Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 93.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JMST opened at $51.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.80. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $50.98.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

