Garde Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Garde Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,718 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,151,080 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,182,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957,494 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in NIKE by 24.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,383,916 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,880,971,000 after acquiring an additional 9,043,180 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 344.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,698,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,694,842,000 after acquiring an additional 20,688,013 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NIKE by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,988,207 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,332,331,000 after acquiring an additional 620,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE grew its stake in NIKE by 24.0% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 10,286,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $652,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,547 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of NIKE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. DZ Bank cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Argus raised shares of NIKE to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $6,535,902.54. Following the sale, the chairman owned 744,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,566,938.84. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $73.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $90.62. The company has a market cap of $107.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

