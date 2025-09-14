Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Raises Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Axon Enterprise accounts for about 0.4% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,632,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,540,005,000 after buying an additional 185,571 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,284,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $675,812,000 after buying an additional 175,890 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 927,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $487,977,000 after buying an additional 212,931 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 58,725.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 764,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $402,210,000 after buying an additional 763,431 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 725,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $381,692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXON opened at $756.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $761.10 and its 200-day moving average is $687.25. The stock has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a PE ratio of 186.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a twelve month low of $375.71 and a twelve month high of $885.91.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $668.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.50, for a total transaction of $54,262.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,080 shares in the company, valued at $10,910,380. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 15,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $746.26, for a total transaction of $11,879,712.94. Following the transaction, the president owned 238,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,892,712.54. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,790 shares of company stock worth $34,304,947. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXON has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $855.00 price objective (up from $645.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $840.00 target price (up from $820.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $885.00 target price on Axon Enterprise and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $837.69.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

