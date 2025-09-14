Pacific Capital Partners Ltd Has $4.14 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Pacific Capital Partners Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,250 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 3.9% of Pacific Capital Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of PayPal by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 10,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 104,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PayPal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “positive” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $265,282.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,279.68. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $492,523.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock worth $1,046,607 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $66.89 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.81 and its 200 day moving average is $69.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

