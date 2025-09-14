Versant Capital Management Inc Trims Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,716 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises 2.2% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $14,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,997,000. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,851,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $69.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.79 and its 200-day moving average is $51.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $70.11.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

