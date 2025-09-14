Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,918 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 8,436 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.60, for a total transaction of $5,842,773.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 47,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,879,799.80. The trade was a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.74, for a total transaction of $6,917,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 188,046 shares in the company, valued at $130,078,940.04. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,783 shares of company stock valued at $18,710,798. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 1.4%

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $754.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $659.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $499.83. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.54. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $276.44 and a 52-week high of $772.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $1.69. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 9.01%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIX. Zacks Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Northcoast Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $545.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.60.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

