Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 45.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 3,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR opened at $118.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

