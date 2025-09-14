Pacific Capital Partners Ltd Invests $974,000 in The Trade Desk $TTD

Pacific Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,535 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5,779.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 241,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 237,724 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3,876.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 91,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 89,671 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth approximately $995,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 60.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 21,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 38.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 811,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,391,000 after acquiring an additional 225,638 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of TTD stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.75 and a 200 day moving average of $64.37. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $141.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $694.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, September 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 8th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $67,624.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,687. This trade represents a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $4,676,622.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,899,670.28. This represents a 19.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

