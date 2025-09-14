Somerset Trust Co Takes Position in Reddit Inc. $RDDT

Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Reddit by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,198,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,162 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Reddit by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,659,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,232 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Reddit by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,073,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,357,000 after acquiring an additional 389,761 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Reddit by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,907,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,096,000 after acquiring an additional 944,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. lifted its position in Reddit by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,612,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,099,000 after acquiring an additional 883,000 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 124,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $15,482,700.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 546,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,966,251.85. This represents a 18.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.09, for a total transaction of $6,542,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 284,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,974,199.12. This trade represents a 9.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 500,777 shares of company stock worth $88,572,016 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RDDT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Reddit from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Reddit from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Reddit from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reddit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.58.

Shares of RDDT opened at $254.44 on Friday. Reddit Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.22 and a 52 week high of $266.64. The firm has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.66.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.25. Reddit had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $499.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Reddit’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. Reddit has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

