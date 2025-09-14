Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW Shares Purchased by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for 1.6% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of ITW stock opened at $263.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.66 and a 1-year high of $279.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.81.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.89%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 56.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ITW. Evercore ISI set a $265.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $260.67.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

