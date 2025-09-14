Somerset Trust Co Cuts Position in Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Somerset Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Aflac accounts for approximately 1.9% of Somerset Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFL. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 12,313.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,504,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,237,000 after buying an additional 1,491,951 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,746,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,250,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,154,000 after buying an additional 556,394 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,081,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 758,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,329,000 after buying an additional 433,134 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $109.14 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $96.95 and a 52 week high of $115.50. The firm has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.09 and a 200-day moving average of $105.18.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 15.32%.The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 52.61%.

Aflac declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aflac from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Aflac from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Aflac from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.15.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $102,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,019.85. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

