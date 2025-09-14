TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO Shares Acquired by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co increased its position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TKO. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 425.0% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TKO Group alerts:

TKO Group Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of TKO Group stock opened at $202.33 on Friday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.01 and a fifty-two week high of $204.10. The firm has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 83.61 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.06). TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 5.40%.The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TKO shares. UBS Group upped their price target on TKO Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on TKO Group from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research raised TKO Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Northcoast Research lowered TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on TKO Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TKO Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TKO

Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, Director Nick Khan sold 45,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $7,715,597.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 156,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,732,305.08. This represents a 22.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,725 shares of company stock worth $12,767,807. Corporate insiders own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

About TKO Group

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.