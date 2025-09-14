ING Group, N.V. $ING Stake Raised by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ING Group were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ING. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in ING Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 132,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in ING Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 42,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ING Group by 671.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 487,716 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in ING Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 554,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,695,000 after buying an additional 32,061 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in ING Group by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 394,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,188,000 after buying an additional 84,613 shares during the period. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ING Group alerts:

ING Group Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:ING opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ING Group, N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $79.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

ING Group Cuts Dividend

ING Group ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. ING Group had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 27.28%.The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.4002 per share. This represents a yield of 450.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. ING Group’s payout ratio is 31.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ING. Morgan Stanley upgraded ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays upgraded ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ING Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ING Group

ING Group Profile

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.