Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $7.52 Million Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. $BLMN

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,048,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 43,329 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $7,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 505.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 28.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 294.4% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average is $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.77 million, a PE ratio of -135.60 and a beta of 1.23. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $17.78.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.69 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a positive return on equity of 44.03% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,200.00%.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

