AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Acquires New Stake in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in Datadog by 887.0% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22,646 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 55,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $7,407,758.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 438,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,735,979.55. This represents a 11.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 575,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total value of $73,111,566.48. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 219,831 shares in the company, valued at $27,909,743.76. This represents a 72.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,406,371 shares of company stock valued at $184,294,753 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDOG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Datadog from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays set a $170.00 target price on Datadog and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.10.

Datadog Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $136.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 390.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 54.79 and a beta of 1.10. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $170.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.03.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Datadog had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.13%.The firm had revenue of $826.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

