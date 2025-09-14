Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) VP Dustin Combs Sells 585 Shares

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) VP Dustin Combs sold 585 shares of Weyco Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $17,503.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 3,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,995.20. This represents a 13.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Weyco Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEYS stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $279.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.02. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $41.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.86.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.22 million for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 10.34%.

Weyco Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyco Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Weyco Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 172.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 95,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Weyco Group in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 21.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

