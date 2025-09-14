United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Sold by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,136,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,274,323,000 after purchasing an additional 999,832 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,045,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,754,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,807 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 124.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,011,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988,044 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,415,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $815,633,000 after purchasing an additional 23,918 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,719,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,059,000 after purchasing an additional 171,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $84.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $145.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 97.62%.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,840. This represents a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christiana Smith Shi acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,085. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Argus decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.34.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

