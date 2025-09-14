Pensionfund Sabic Trims Stock Position in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Pensionfund Sabic cut its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in CVS Health by 119.8% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in CVS Health by 281.3% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Zacks Research cut shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Bernstein Bank dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.89.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of CVS stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.32. CVS Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $75.55.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 74.30%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,519.12. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

