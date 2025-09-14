Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) CAO Efstathios Kouninis Sells 252 Shares

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) CAO Efstathios Kouninis sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $14,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $58.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 1.08. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $60.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.09.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $384.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.07 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from Pegasystems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Pegasystems by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Pegasystems by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Pegasystems by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 250,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,390,000 after acquiring an additional 174,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

