Doron Eldar Purchases 200,000 Shares of Powerhouse Ventures (ASX:PVL) Stock

Powerhouse Ventures Limited (ASX:PVL – Get Free Report) insider Doron Eldar purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of A$20,600.00.

Doron Eldar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 10th, Doron Eldar purchased 200,000 shares of Powerhouse Ventures stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of A$20,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Doron Eldar purchased 260,000 shares of Powerhouse Ventures stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of A$24,180.00.

On Thursday, July 10th, Doron Eldar purchased 100,000 shares of Powerhouse Ventures stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of A$9,300.00.

The firm has a market cap of $13.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Powerhouse Ventures Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in seed/startup, early venture, incubation in growth capital companies. The firm prefers to invest in industrials, health care, information technology, utilities, electrification, decarbonisation, next generation computing, space technologies and healthcare technologies.

