Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Director Purchases C$13,500.00 in Stock

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Free Report) Director Patrick Charles Evans acquired 100,000 shares of Pan Global Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,541,032 shares in the company, valued at C$748,039.32. The trade was a 1.84% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Patrick Charles Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 29th, Patrick Charles Evans acquired 100,000 shares of Pan Global Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,500.00.

On Monday, June 30th, Patrick Charles Evans acquired 20,000 shares of Pan Global Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,900.00.

On Friday, June 27th, Patrick Charles Evans acquired 40,000 shares of Pan Global Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Patrick Charles Evans acquired 100,000 shares of Pan Global Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,500.00.

Pan Global Resources Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of PGZ opened at C$0.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.34. Pan Global Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.08 and a 12 month high of C$0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.13.

Pan Global Resources Company Profile

Pan Global Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Spain. The company explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, tin, cobalt, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Aguilas project, which comprises nine investigation permits that covers an area of approximately 16,300 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering an area of approximately 2,803 hectares.

