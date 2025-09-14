Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,070 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on MUFG shares. Zacks Research upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $187.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.39. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $16.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.63.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 13.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group



Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

