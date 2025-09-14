Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Director Sells $16,100.00 in Stock

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Mellinger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $16,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 172,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,029.90. The trade was a 0.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MARA opened at $16.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average of $15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 6.35. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $30.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $2.13. The company had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.25 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 85.02%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MARA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, September 5th. Macquarie raised their target price on Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Compass Point upgraded Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.50 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marathon Digital from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the second quarter valued at about $84,301,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the second quarter valued at about $59,255,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 55.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,289,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,082 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at about $14,810,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,811,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,512 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

