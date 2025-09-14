Sapiens International Corporation N.V. $SPNS Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,588 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Sapiens International by 2,216.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sapiens International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Sapiens International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 45,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Sapiens International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 59,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Sapiens International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. 30.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $31.33.

Sapiens International Stock Performance

Shares of SPNS stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $43.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day moving average is $30.39.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

