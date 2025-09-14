Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires New Position in SailPoint, Inc. $SAIL

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 402,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,546,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of SailPoint at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in SailPoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,194,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in SailPoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,644,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SailPoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,616,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SailPoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,875,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint during the first quarter worth $42,585,000.

Shares of SailPoint stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. SailPoint, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average is $19.95.

SailPoint ( NASDAQ:SAIL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $264.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.41 million. SailPoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. SailPoint has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.050-0.06 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SailPoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of SailPoint from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of SailPoint in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.48.

SailPoint, Inc delivers solutions to enable comprehensive identity security for the enterprise. Its solutions enable organizations to establish, control, and automate policies that help them define and maintain a robust security posture and achieve regulatory compliance. The company was founded by Mark David McClain in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

