Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. $NTST

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,188 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $7,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTST. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 61.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,741,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,708,000 after buying an additional 2,941,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,181,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 1,992.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,023,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,217,000 after purchasing an additional 974,275 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 1,175.4% in the 4th quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 953,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after purchasing an additional 879,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,397,000.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NTST opened at $18.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $19.18.

NETSTREIT Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at NETSTREIT

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a positive change from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,075.00%.

In other news, CEO Mark Manheimer purchased 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $100,408.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 316,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,657.54. The trade was a 1.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Bank of America raised NETSTREIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NTST

NETSTREIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.