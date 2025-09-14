26,508 Shares in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Purchased by AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 52.2% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 4.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 23.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 0.8% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $115.03 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $123.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.63.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.88.

In related news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 60,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $6,066,002.83. Following the sale, the insider owned 94,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,531,353.14. This represents a 38.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Meyer Malka sold 1,093,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $113,559,824.56. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,976,234 shares in the company, valued at $413,011,425.58. This trade represents a 21.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,773,719 shares of company stock worth $589,293,510 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

