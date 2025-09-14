Marten Transport, Ltd. $MRTN Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,281 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Marten Transport worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Marten Transport by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 5,237,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,631 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marten Transport by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,210,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,769,000 after purchasing an additional 14,680 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Marten Transport by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,135,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,739,000 after purchasing an additional 63,916 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marten Transport by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,294,000 after purchasing an additional 15,223 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Marten Transport by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,961,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,906,000 after purchasing an additional 158,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marten Transport has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

MRTN opened at $11.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $952.97 million, a P/E ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.02. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $18.63.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.09 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 2.27%.The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is 92.31%.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

